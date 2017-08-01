Action Launcher Build 26 Launches Publicly After Beta Period

Action Launcher has been recently updated to version 26, giving users a taste of Android O before the mobile operating system in question begins its official rollout later this month. Action Launcher is a custom launcher for Android OS that aims to deliver the look and feel of the Google Pixel Launcher, though the latest version kicks things up a notch by introducing a number of new features that are specific to Google’s upcoming version of Android OS, such as full support for Notification Dots and a new App Shortcuts panel.

The new features available in Action Launcher 26 have been available to beta users for about two weeks before they were ready for a widespread release, but now, any Android smartphone user whose device runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean or a later build should be able to download the launcher from the Google Play Store, so even users who may happen to own older smartphones can still enjoy some of the new goodies set to be made available by Google in the coming weeks, despite the fact that their devices may not make the list for an official Android O update. Action Launcher 26 includes integration with Google Now as long as it’s coupled with the Action Launcher Google Plugin app and includes a new “Icons & App Shortcuts” section, as well as a widget picker similar to that found in Android O. Additionally, the latest update extends support for the Unread Count feature to all applications, includes an App Shortcuts panel similar to the one introduced in Android O, and finally, version 26 adds full support for Notification Dots. The latter feature was presented by Google earlier this year during Google I/O 2017, and its function is to allow users to preview notifications by long-pressing app icons and without having to pull down the notification shade.

Action Launcher 26 is currently available for download through the Google Play Store, with its listing being linke below. For the sake of convenience, the application allows users to import layouts from other third-party launchers including Apex, Nova, HTC Sense, Samsung’s TouchWiz, Google Now Launcher, and the stock Android UI.

