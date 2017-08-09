Acer Launches New Chromebook 11 C771 For Education At $280

Acer has launched a new Chromebook 11 C771 for education and commercial customers at $280 and it will be available starting this month. Keeping the $280 price tag in mind, this is mentioned as a starting price point for this model of Chromebook that comes powered by Intel Celeron processors. There will be two variations of this model, one with a non-touch screen display, which is the $280 version, and one with a touch screen display which will cost $330. There will also be models coming in September that will be powered by Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors although Acer does not mention the costs for those models.

In addition to the Intel Celeron processor, specifically the Celeron 3855U, both the Chromebook 11 C771 touch and non-touch models come with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage space, and a screen size of 11.6-inches by way of an IPS panel. Since these are built for education customers Acer designed the new Chromebook 11 C771 with durability features in mind. This includes an MIL-STD 810G rating with a spill-resistant keyboard. Acer boasts that these have been drop-tested from 48-inches so in the unfortunate event that one should be dropped or knocked off a desk, everything should still work just fine afterward.

If the military-spec durability and affordable price points weren’t enough, Acer has also designed both of these Chromebooks to offer great, long-lasting battery life. It is a bit different for each unit though not by much, as the touch model supports up to 12 hours of battery life, while the non-touch model gets an extra hour for up to 13 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for any student or faculty. Other notable features include a 180-degree hinge allowing the Chromebook to lay flat which makes it perfect for taking notes on the touch model, and while it won’t be an available feature right away, Android app support with Play Store access is planned for each version of this new Chromebook which will expand the capabilities for both students and teachers for use in the classroom. Each version of the Chromebook 11 C771 comes with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI out port, a headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and an HDR webcam. Acer hasn’t mentioned an exact date for availability on any of the variations that are launching this morning.