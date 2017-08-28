A Closer Look At The New Galaxy Note 8 Cases From Caseology

If you have yet to get involved with Caseology then there has never been a better time to do so, as this is a company that offers an extensive range of accessories for smartphones. While that range does extend well beyond cases, protective solutions for smartphones is one of the company’s most varied product categories, with Caseology now offering cases for a wide selection of smartphones. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Note 8 has now been announced by Samsung and those interested in picking up this latest flagship will certainly want to consider investing in a case. The Galaxy Note 8 is an expensive smartphone and with cases available to suit different needs and tastes, and at great prices, a case for the Galaxy Note 8 is now a must-have accessory. On that note, here’s a rundown of the latest and greatest Galaxy Note 8 cases from Caseology.

Parallax Series from Caseology

Up first is the Parallax Series from Caseology. This is a rather interesting set of cases as on the one hand, these cases are designed to be typical protective cases which are lightweight and not too cumbersome. On the other hand, this series is also designed to be a super stylish case range. Largely thanks to the Parallax Series employing an award-winning geometric pattern as its design basis. While the three-dimensional textured design results in a unique looking case for the Galaxy Note 8, this design is much more than just a visually appealing pattern. As the textured back results in an improved grip compared to other cases. Adding to its appeal is the choice of color, with the Parallax Series now available in traditional Black, Burgundy, and Orchid Gray colors. As well as all-new Ocean Gray and Aqua Green colors.

Legion Series from Caseology

In contrast to the Parallax series, the Legion Series is designed to offer an even greater level of protection. As a result this is much more of a heavy duty case series and one which also comes with a military-inspired design. So if you are after a case which places its focus on the protection of your Galaxy Note 8, then this is likely to be the one worth checking out first. As the Legion Series features the use of absorbent TPU and polycarbonate, resulting in a build that is both rubber and hard-based. This is a case designed for protection and one that is also available in a variety of colors, including Charcoal Gray, Aqua Green, and Warm Gray.

Skyfall Series from Caseology

The unique selling point with the Skyfall Series is that this is a case range designed to showcase your smartphone. So when it comes to the Galaxy Note 8, this is the case that will highlight all of the Galaxy Note 8’s design features, while still maintaining the level of protection you would expect from a premium case. It is best to think of this series as offering more of an invisible level of protection. One which is reassuringly there when need it, but not in an obtrusive way. Once again, this is a case that is available in a variety of colors, and due to the crystal clear design you can either buy the corresponding color for your Galaxy Note 8, or add a hint of color by picking up one of the contrasting color options. Colors on offer with the Skyfall Series include Black, Blue Coral, Orchid Gray, and Warm Gray.

Vault Series from Caseology

Last, and by no means least, is the Vault Series from Caseology. This is another case series which places its focus on durability and protection. Although it is one which looks to be as lightweight as possible without compromising on its core function. So think of this one as similar to the Legion Series, but with a lighter footprint. One which is ultra-slim and featuring shock deflection protection. Which means if your Galaxy Note 8 is accidentally dropped, the case will look to protect the device by absorbing the impact and literally bouncing back away from the impact zone. For those looking to add a little color to the proceedings, in addition to the standard Black edition, the Vault Series also now comes in a new Aqua Green color.

Availability

All of the Caseology Galaxy Note 8 cases listed here are now available to buy online and directly from Amazon. So those who are Prime members will be able to take advantage of free fast shipping as well. As mentioned, Caseology does produce more than just cases, with the company also offering a wide range of screen protectors and headphones as well. All of which come with free shipping, a 90-day warranty, and can be checked out in greater detail via the company’s online store.