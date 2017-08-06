6GB RAM Coolpad Cool Play 6 To Launch In India On August 20

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 originally launched in China back in May, and it seems like it will arrive to India on August 20. The company has hinted, on its Facebook page, that the Cool Play 6 will launch on August 20, while the company is also running some contests, and if you’re interested, follow the source link down below. That being said, India will probably get the same device that launched in China, which means that we already have all the necessary info when it comes to that handset, read on.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is a metal-clad smartphone, which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and next to those cameras, you’ll be able to see a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. There are three capacitive keys below the Coolpad Cool Play 6’s display, overview / multitasking, home and back buttons, respectively. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable native storage. A 4,060mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, with Coolpad’s UI on top of it. Two 13-megapixel cameras (RGB and monochrome sensors) are included on the back of the Coolpad Cool Play 6, and a single 8-megapixel shooter is available on the front side of this smartphone. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this device, and the Adreno 510 GPU is here for graphics processing.

This smartphone was announced in Black and Gold color variants in China, and chances are that both of those variants will become available in India as well. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is priced at 1,499 Yuan ($225) in China, at least it was back when it launched, and chances are that it will come with a similar price tag to India as well, it is possible that it will be a bit more expensive, but not a lot. This handset also sports two sets of speakers grills on the bottom, and the company, back in May, said that the Coolpad Cool Play 6’s battery will get you up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video and 6 hours of ‘extreme gaming’.