4GB RAM Galaxy Note 8 Variant Gets Certified In China

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Note 8 yesterday, and the device comes with 6GB of RAM, well, it seems like a 4GB RAM model might become a reality as well. Two Galaxy Note 8 variants were certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), the SM-N9508 and SM-N9500, and both of them sport 4GB of RAM. Now, these two listings suggest that a 4GB RAM model of the Galaxy Note 8 will become available in China soon, though it will be interesting to see whether Samsung is planning to release this variant outside of China, and Asia in general.

The Galaxy Note 8 is an expensive phone, though that’s not surprising at all, considering this is Samsung’s new flagship phablet, but a 4GB RAM will lower that price point a little bit. The Galaxy Note 8 costs $930 in the US (unlocked), and the 4GB RAM model of the device could end up costing about a $100, though we’re only guessing at this point. Other than the change in its RAM count, the 4GB RAM variants of the Galaxy Note 8 remains the same as the 6GB RAM model, at least according to TENAA. This device will be identical to its 6GB RAM sibling, in both design and spec departments. The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which sports an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 8 comes in two SoC variants, one is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, while the other one comes with the Exynos 8895 SoC.

There are two cameras on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, the device sports two 12-megapixel snappers, and interestingly enough, both of them sport OIS. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s custom UI. The company’s S Pen stylus is also included in this package, and it comes with some new features as well. A 3,300mAh battery is included on the inside of the Galaxy Note 8, and it’s worth noting that it is not removable. The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale in mid-September, and its pricing varies from one market to the other.