3D Renders & Video Pop Up For Sony Xperia XZ1

3D renders and a 360-degree video have popped up for Sony’s upcoming Xperia XZ1 smartphone, showing the familiar omni-balance design that can be seen on other current devices like the Xperia XZ Premium. What’s more is that the design of the Xperia XZ1 shown in these leaked images matches up with the leak from earlier this morning of a live image of what is believed to be the rear panel of the device. Though neither leak has been confirmed officially, the matching design between both would certainly suggest that this is what the public can look forward to when it comes to the aesthetic.

Also worth mentioning is that the design is definitely following in the footsteps of other Sony devices, which makes it more convincing. As was probably expected, the device appears to have a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as the SIM card slot on the left side of the device, while the volume up and down buttons, the power button, and the dedicated camera button all sit on the right side. These are all elements that have been present on just about every phone Sony has put out over the last few years, but each device seems to have at least one or two minor details that change when it comes to the design. For the Xperia XZ1, the most notable change visually would be the rear camera module. On devices like the Xperia XZ Premium, the camera lens on the back is in the top right corner, as is the collection of sensors, and these are in the same spot on the Xperia XZ1, but on the Xperia XZ1 the bar that houses these sensors appears to be longer than on the Xperia XZ Premium for whatever reason.

Another detail worth pointing out is the color. While the actual color of the real device could vary slightly, it looks like this is a Silver color option of the phone, though Sony will surely end up offering more than just one color option as it always does with every phone release, as do most other phone manufacturers. What those colors will be is unclear, though it’s possible that some form of Black will be included as Sony tends to have a Black option. As for the hardware specifications, according to a recent set of benchmark results for the Xperia XZ1 on GFXBench, the device will come with Android 8.0 for the software version, while coming powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The benchmark also listed a 19-megapixel rear camera as well as a 13-megapixel front camera, and it looks like Sony may be keeping the headphone jack as a 3.5mm audio port can be seen on the top of the phone in these images. Sony has yet to confirm this device, but it’s expected to make an appearance at IFA in September.