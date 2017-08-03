3D-Curved Meiigoo S8+ May Pack A Whopping 8GB Of RAM

After Samsung started the trend of curved screen design, numerous devices with curved displays popped up across the market. However, many of those so-called curved-screen phones come with 2.5D curved glass instead of 3D curved one. The good news is that Meiigoo, a rising phone brand from China, will release a truly curved handset very soon.

The upcoming curved phone from Meiigoo called the S8+ will sport 3D curved glass created with an advanced heat-bending process both on the front and back. The beautiful edges not only make the phone look sleek and elegant but also make it fit your hand seamlessly for a more reassuring grip. When holding the S8+ in hand, it’s not easy for you to drop it. Besides, compared to phones with average 2.5D glass, the S8+ with dual-sided 3D glass is more durable and highly resistant to both physical impact and heat.

On top that, it’s said that the S8+ would pack some high-end hardware specs, likely an octa-core processor with a whopping 8GB of RAM. If those reports are accurate, the high-performance S8+ with an appealing look would likely make quite a stir in the smartphone market. Those interested in the product should stay tuned for Meiigoo’s next update or keep a close eye on the phone maker’s official website – meiigoo.com.