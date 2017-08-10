10 OUKITEL-Branded Smartphones Are Currently Discounted

OUKITEL is currently running a flash sale over at GearBest. Now, this is actually what the company calls a ‘brand flash sale’, as the company is offering a ton of its devices for sale at GearBest. This flash sale is has started today, and will last until September 5, in case you’re interested, and the devices that are being offered are quite affordable now, their prices range from $59.99 all to $179.99, while discounts range from 12 percent to 27 percent.

There are 10 OUKITEL-branded smartphones included in this sale, and you’ll find devices from OUKITEL’s C, U and K series of smartphones. The Oukitel K10000 Pro is the most expensive smartphone on the list, as it costs $179.99 (18 percent off) at GearBest. This smartphone comes with a huge 10,000mAh battery, and it includes Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC. Now, aside from the OUKITEL K10000 Pro, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus, K10000 and K6000 Pro are also on sale, from the company’s K-series of smartphones. These three devices are currently priced at $169.99 (27 percent off), $139.99 (18 percent off) and $138.99 (16 percent off). All of those phones come with big batteries, their model numbers actually equal their battery size, so the OUKITEL K6000 Plus, for example, sports a 6,0000mAh battery, while the OUKITEL K10000 comes with a 10,000mAh unit.

In addition to OUKITEL’s K-series of devices, you will also find four OUKITEL U smartphones, and two OUKITEL C handsets. The OUKITEL U15S is priced at $125.59 (12 percent off) at GearBest, while it is followed by the OUKITEL U16 Max, U20 Plus and U22, which currently cost $121.99 (18 percent off), $91.99 (15 percent off) and $69.99 (20 percent off). The OUKITEL U15S and U16 Max come with 4GB and 3GB of RAM, respectively, and they’re both made out of metal. The OUKITEL C5 and C5 Pro are the most affordable devices listed here, the OUKITEL C5 costs $59.99 (21 percent off), while you can purchase the OUKITEL C5 Pro for $69.99 (19 percent off). Purchase links for all of these phones are listed down below, and if you’d like to visit the company’s brand flash sale website at GearBest, follow the source link down below.

