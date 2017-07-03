ZUK Mobile Might Not Be Shut Down As OEM Teases ZUK Z3

CEO of ZUK Mobile Chang Cheng hinted that the sub-brand of Chinese electronics giant Lenovo will not be shut down and in fact, will continue to release new devices. His statement comes shortly after reports claiming that Lenovo will consolidate all of its smartphone offerings under the Motorola brand. The recent pronouncements made by Lenovo executives in India regarding the future of its smartphone business have further pushed the narrative of the impending shutdown of all non-Moto brands. In a recent Weibo post, Chang denied those rumors and stated that the Lenovo subsidiary will hold four separate events between the July and September. More importantly, the company’s chief executive has hinted at a future device from ZUK Mobile, which could likely be the ZUK Z3.

There is still no available information on the ZUK Z3’s release date, but it is possible that the handset will be launched at one the four events that the company will organize within the next few months. Based on a recent leak of the ZUK Z3, it is likely that the handset will have a bezel-less front. However, it’s not clear whether its design will mimic the latest offerings from Samsung or LG by offering an elongated display or instead will follow the route of Xiaomi and produce a device with a similar form factor to that of the Mi MIX. Aside from its hardware design, the leak also claims that the device will be equipped with the Snapdragon 836, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal flash storage. It is not yet known how much of an improvement the Snapdragon 836 delivers over the current top chipset offering from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 835.

While the statement from ZUK Mobile’s CEO will surely be good news for the fans of the smartphone brand, Lenovo’s subsidiary is still likely to be affected by its parent’s recent product strategy shift. In an effort to better capitalize on the legacy and widespread recognition of the Motorola brand, the Chinese electronics giant decided to concentrate its marketing efforts on the said brand. However, this resulted in a shutdown of other Lenovo brands in many markets around the world. Among the unlucky ones is the Vibe brand that is soon set to be discontinued in India.