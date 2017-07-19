ZTE’s New MO-01K Smartphone Certified By The FCC

A new device from Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has made it through the FCC certification process bearing the model number MO-01K. Looking at the photos submitted by the manufacturer to the regulatory agency, a logo of the Japanese wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo is seen below the display. A search through ZTE’s Japanese website shows that a similarly named MO-01J was already launched in the Far Eastern country.

The design of the ZTE MO-01K could remind some consumers of the devices produced by Japanese tech giant Sony. The handset sports a rectangular design with sharp edges and corners, which is remarkably similar to the Xperia line of devices. Above the display, you can see a front-facing camera, earpiece, indicator light, and a number of sensors. The right side of the device’s case houses a power button, volume rocker, and a dedicated button for muting the smartphone. At the top of the device, a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack is found. A microUSB port, loudspeaker, and the main microphone are all located near the bottom of the handset that generally seems like a relatively compact device.

The Japanese version of the ZTE MO-01 has been rated with IP57 water and dust resistance, and it is likely that the American model of the handset will retain this feature. However, users should ensure that the flap covering the microSD and SIM card slots is firmly in place to prevent water from entering the smartphone as it’s currently unclear whether those ports are protected with any additional safety measures. The device is equipped with 16GB of internal flash storage which is manufactured by SanDisk, in addition to featuring 2GB of RAM. The ZTE MO-01K also packs a 2,800mAh battery that doesn’t seem to be removable and comes equipped with a 4.7-inch 720p display which is protected from scratches by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. If the FCC certification is any indication, consumers will likely see this particular handset in the United States, though it remains to be seen when exactly will the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) release it in the country. In any case, the currently available specifications indicate that the ZTE MO-01K will be a competitively priced handset.