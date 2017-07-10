ZenFone 3 Deluxe Update Improves Phone’s Camera Performance

ASUS is pushing an incremental software update to the ZenFone 3 Deluxe and it brings along a number of fixes and improvements to the device. The package comes with the software version 5.15.44.2494, and is being pushed out to two ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe models, ZS570KL 8996 and 8996 PRO. According to the release note published by the Taiwanese firm, the update will improve the camera performance of the smartphone. Also, Bluetooth connections will now be more stable, and the stability of ZenUI has been improved. ZenUI is ASUS’ very own custom user interface, and it runs on handsets manufactured by the company. It is unknown whether the firm has included the latest Android security patch in the update.

ASUS is pushing the update to users as an Over-The-Air (OTA) package, and users can expect to receive it within the next week. However, if you do not receive it by then, you may check for the update manually. In order to do this, simply head to the Settings app, and tap on About Phone. Once doing this, select System Update and the system will prompt you to download and install the update if it is indeed ready for your handset. The ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe received the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat in March this year, so the latest update will not alter the operating system. It is best to download the package while connected to a Wi-Fi network, and to have at least 50 percent of battery life in your device.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe was launched last year, and it is the company’s current flagship smartphone. In term of specs, it sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Snapdragon 821 processor. Memory wise, it packs 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage, all of which can be expanded. For optics, it sports a 23-megapixel camera on its rear, assisted by 4-axis optical image stabilization and a dual tone LED flash. Selfies are handled by a 8-megapixel shooter on its front. It has been over a year since the ASUS ZenFone 3 lineup was launched, and the ASUS ZenFone 4 lineup is expected to be unveiled sometime this month.