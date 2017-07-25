YU Launches The LTE-Enabled Yunique 2 In India For $93

Indian electronics manufacturer YU has launched its latest smartphone in the country and it comes in the form of the Yunique 2 with the model number YU5011. It happens to be the successor to the original Yunique which was unveiled in 2015. The Yunique 2 comes at a very low price point of 5,999 rupees ($93) and will be sold exclusively through online retailer Flipkart. It will be available for purchase from July 27 in two colors – Coal Black and Champagne.

In terms of specs, the Yunique 2 packs entry-level internals including a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz and featuring the Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. Memory-wise, the handset is equipped with 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal storage, of which 11GB is available to users. However, YU has included a microSD card slot to bump the storage up to 64GB. For optics, the Yunique 2 sports a 13-megapixel shooter on its rear assisted by an LED flash. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor located on the front of the device. Keeping the lights on is a 2,500mAh battery and it can be charged via a microUSB port. This dual micro-SIM phone is LTE-enabled and also comes with support for VoLTE. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, FM Radio and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Yunique 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Previously, the Yunique 2 emerged on benchmarking website Geekbench, alongside another YU smartphone with the model number YU5012. However, YU only launched one of those devices today, and it is unclear when the company will decide to unveil the other handset. Both phones sport identical processors, but the YU5012 happens to pack 3GB of RAM, so it may be a more premium version of the Yunique 2 which will be revealed in the near future. YU is a Micromax-owned company and it first rose to prominence when it launched the Yureka, a Cyanogen-powered device. However, its sales have since dropped significantly after Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO. and Vivo entered the Indian market, though it remains to be seen whether the firm manages to bounce back in the coming years.