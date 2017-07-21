YouTube Video Editor To Be Scrapped This Fall, Google Says

YouTube‘s Video Editor and Photo Slideshows functionalities are set to be scrapped this fall, one Google community manager said on Thursday. Both features will be discontinued on September 20, i.e. the last day of summer, and the Mountain View, California-based Internet company currently has no plans of reintroducing them at any point in the future. According to the firm’s official, Google doesn’t believe that maintaining either feature is a smart business decision as neither is apparently used by a significant volume of content creators, which ultimately prompted Alphabet’s subsidiary to discontinue them. In order to make the change as smooth as possible, Google opted to provide all of its users with a two-month advanced notice to conclude any video projects that they may currently be making using either set of tools.

The discontinuation will not affect any content that was previously created with the Video Editor or Photo Slideshows, so long as it’s finalized and published, Google said. If you’re unsure whether you have any unfinished projects left, you can check your Video Editor library using the browser version of the service. It’s currently unclear how little users did Photo Slideshows and Video Editor boasts over the last few months, though neither functionality received a significant update for a long while now and was essentially unsupported by the company as far as new capabilities are concerned. The YouTube Video Manager is now set to completely replace the old Video Editor and the former will still boast the Enhancements framework, Google confirmed. Due to that state of affairs, the fact that the Video Editor is getting discontinued shouldn’t significantly impact people who prefer to do some light video editing online as the aforementioned functionality can still provide them with the option of customizing their recordings with filters and trimming them.

Anyone looking to obtain their original files before the service shuts down can do so using Google Takeout or by simply downloading 720p videos directly from YouTube, the company said. The move marks the latest change announced by the most popular online video platform on the planet that just recently introduced new anti-extremism solutions.