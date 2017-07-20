YouTube TV Adds 10 New Markets, Tripling Its Availability

YouTube TV has added 10 additional markets to its availability, as of today. The company announced last month that it was planning to add these ten markets in the near future, and now they are officially live. The new markets here include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Phoenix and Washington DC. That’s in addition to the five markets that the service had launched in – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

This is just the latest streaming TV service that allows users to cut the cord, but not cut their TV habits. It joins an already pretty competitive industry that has Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation VUE to name a few. YouTube TV does have something that the others don’t, though. And that is all of the local affiliates are on-board. That includes CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. For many of these other services, you’ll get one or two, or maybe three, but virtually no one has CBS on its service. YouTube TV is launching in new markets once it gets these local channels on-board, so that everyone gets the same experience.

YouTube TV does cost around $35/month and that is actually pretty competitive with what else is on the market. You get a slew of channels including ESPN, CNBC, E!, Oxygen and many others. There are still quite a few channels that are missing, like CNN for one. You can add on SHOWTIME, and Fox Soccer Plus for $11 and $15/month respectively. YouTube TV does also give you unlimited cloud DVR, so you can record your shows and watch them whenever you want, on whatever device you want. With cloud DVR, your shows will be saved for up to 9 months. There are also 6 accounts available with each YouTube TV account, so that you can share it with your family and not need to share the DVR, or have someone else’s DVR content on your account. Making it easier all around. Currently, YouTube TV is only available on Android, iOS, desktops, Chromecast and Apple Airplay. You can sign up for your free month trial of YouTube TV using the link below.