Xposed Framework For Android Nougat Is Here At Last

Root users who may have been holding off on upgrading their device to Android 7.0 (Nougat) for fear of losing Xposed Framework or who have a Nougat device and miss the versatile root tool, your wait is finally over. Thanks to the hard work of a few denizens of the XDA Developers forums, a flashable ZIP file with a specially modified Xposed Framework inside has been created. All you have to do is boot up your custom recovery of choice, and flash the file. It will work on all versions of Android Nougat, from 7.0 to 7.1.2, but there has been no word thus far on any possible support for Android O.

It should surprise nobody that this hacked-together version of Xposed Framework can be a bit unstable. Most users that are reporting having it work for them are on an AOSP or LineageOS based custom ROM, though some users are reporting success with their devices’ stock firmware, so long as the device has root privileges available. Those whose stock ROMs have heavy skins, such as Samsung owners, seem to be reporting vastly lower chances of success. There’s no word as yet on whether you need an unlocked bootloader to run this, but it’s likely quite safe to assume that a locked bootloader will simply refuse to flash the ZIP, or will present issues once it’s flashed.

As far as functionality, even on devices that manage to flash the framework and get it working without any problems, only some modules appear to be working. Many of the modules were not built with Nougat in mind and depend upon exploits and security holes only found in older versions of Android, or system calls that were previously unused. Some of the more popular modules out there either made use of more universal tools, or were updated with eventual support for Nougat in mind; one prominent example is Amplify, an aggressive battery saving module that boasts similar function to the Greenify app, but with some extra features. This means that it’s likely that the Xposed module portion of Greenify works, as well, but this has not been confirmed. To flash this tool at this point is a roll of the dice, so if you’ve got a rooted Nougat device and would like to try your luck, head on through the source link.