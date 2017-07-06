Xiaomi’s VP Of Marketing Shares First Images Of MIUI 9

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS has been popping up in rumors lately, and the company’s VP has just shared a couple of screenshots of the upcoming OS, which is the first time we’re seeing MIUI 9, actually. These screenshots were shared by Huang Longzhong, Xiaomi’s Vice President of Marketing, and as you can see, he did not exactly share much info here, but you can see MIUI 9’s homepage as well as its overview (multitasking) menu it seems.

Looking at the icons here, they seem to sport a simpler design in this iteration of MIUI, they definitely looked different in MIUI 8. There is still on app drawer button here, which was to be expected, and the overview (multitasking) menu also resembles the one on MIUI 8, though do keep in mind that this is just one of two layouts, the second layout actually looks much better, and it’s showing app cards, horizontally. That layout is available in MIUI 8, and it will, almost certainly, make a comeback in MIUI 9. MIUI 9 will come with several new features compared to MIUI 8, it will ship with a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, and also a Split Screen mode, which we’ve seen in other phones thus far. MIUI 9 will also allow you to delete system applications, at least according to rumors.

Having said that, MIUI 9 will be based on Android Nougat, and the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, recently said that it will be ‘really smooth and powerful’. According to a rumor which surfaced a couple of days ago, MIUI 9 is actually really close to huge beta testing, which means Xiaomi will include its consumers into the process, though we still don’t have any official info. MIUI 8 was announced back in May last year, while the global version landed in June, which means it has been over a year since MIUI 8 landed, and the company is definitely expected to introduce MIUI 9 in the near future, though at this point all we can do is wait for more info. Once it arrives, chances are that MIUI 9 will ship to the Xiaomi Mi 6 first, and it is even possible that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will ship with it out of the box, same goes for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2.

