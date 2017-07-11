Xiaomi’s Upcoming Sub-brand To Be Called Lanmi

Xiaomi’s rumored upcoming sub-brand appears to be set to launch under the Lanmi name. It’s been rumored recently that Xiaomi is set to launch a new brand, with the first model expected to be the Xiaomi X1, though, until now, the actual name of the new sub-brand has remained unknown. Thanks to a user on Weibo, though, it appears that the company is set to use the Lanmi name which translates to English as Blue Rice.

Now, the idea of a new sub-brand appears to be a relatively new one for the company, with original reports claiming that Xiaomi scrapped the Redmi Pro 2 in favor of the Lanmi X1. More recently, though, it appears the company is now expected to launch both devices. Regarding what the Lanmi X1 is set to entail, two different models are set to be made available, each with as many as four different storage configurations. The first model is expected to feature a large 5.5-inch display with a 2160 x 1440p resolution, while on the inside, a Snapdragon 660 is said to be powering everything. Now, looking at storage options a choice of either 4GB or 6GB of RAM is expected, along with the option of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Also said to be included is a rear fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, a second cheaper model is expected to be offered. This device also features a 5.5-inch display, but the resolution sits at 1920 x 1080p. On the inside, the same processor is expected, while the storage configurations are also said to remain the same. Regarding the fingerprint scanner, the information points towards it being mounted on the front instead of the rear. Lastly, both devices are set to feature the same high-end cameras on the back.

With the device expected to launch pretty soon, consumer reaction and interest will be pretty interesting to see once launched. Nonetheless, it appears the new Lanmi brand is set to focus more on physical retail store sales, instead of online sales like other Xiaomi brands. This strategy is expected to help Xiaomi compete on a better level with other Chinese competitors such as Oppo and Vivo – something that should further improve the company’s revenues.