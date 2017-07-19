Xiaomi’s Upcoming Mi 5X May Have Passed Through The FCC

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 5X may have just passed through the FCC which could signify that the device is nearing a launch in the expected regions where Xiaomi will be selling the phone. The FCC documents don’t have any images included which show off the device so there’s no way to match this phone up with the officially released renders of the Mi 5X that Xiaomi shared earlier this morning, and the documents don’t specifically mention the Xiaomi Mi 5X in any capacity, but they do list the model number of the device which is labeled as MDG2.

In addition to the model number the documents mention the MDG2 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery inside. This isn’t exactly the same as the battery that was mentioned in previous leaks, as it was recently rumored that the Mi 5X would come with a battery capacity of 3,680 mAh, so at the moment it’s unclear how big of a battery Xiaomi will be using. As for additional specs, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is rumored to have a 5-inch display with HD resolution, as well as multiple variations of the phone in regards to RAM and internal storage options. If the rumor is correct, then Xiaomi will have two different options for RAM – a 3GB model and a 4GB model, and three different storage options which are said to be 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, though keep in mind none of this has been confirmed yet.

Also unconfirmed is the processor which Xiaomi is set to put inside of the device, though past rumors have speculated that it could be one of two different CPU options – either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, both of which are mid-range processors and would fit nicely with the rest of the specs that the Xiaomi Mi 5X is thought to have on hand. While none of the hardware is official yet, Xiaomi has officially made it public that it would be revealing the Mi 5X on July 26th which is just next week, so it won’t be long before the hardware details and features of the phone, as well as pricing and release dates, will be official too.