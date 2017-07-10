Xiaomi’s MiJia Teases New Earbuds Launching This Week

Xiaomi’s sub brand MiJia is reportedly preparing for a release of a new crowdfunded product, specifically a pair of earbuds featuring an ergonomic design. According to a handful of teaser images shared by Xiaomi on Chinese microblogging network Weibo, the earbuds are planned to be released tomorrow, July 11, at 10:00 AM local time (CST), though pricing details of the device are yet to be revealed by the company.

Likewise, detailed product specifications are yet to be disclosed, so it remains to be seen what type of hardware will power the new MiJia earbuds. What’s clearer – at least judging by the teaser images – is that the upcoming earphones will employ an ergonomic design, seemingly revolving around a balloon-type earbud for a better fit and for additional protection of the ear canal. Along with one of the teaser images, the source confirms that the upcoming earbuds will be available in a total of 36 sizes, which should theoretically cover a wide variety of ear shapes and user preferences. It’s still not clear if the earbuds will revolve around a wired or wireless design, but once again, judging by the teaser images it would appear that the product might take advantage of wireless connectivity.

The yet-to-be-named earbuds will be MiJia’s 96th crowdfunded project to successfully hit the shelves, with its previous devices including the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum, PTZ Security Camera, MiJia’s Walkie-Talkies, a pair of smart fitness-oriented sneakers powered by Intel’s Curie SoC (system-on-chip), and even a smart ukulele. Last December, Xiaomi and MiJia introduced an electric scooter with a dual brake system for the price of $290, so in other words, there are numerous types of products from various categories that can and have been introduced to the market through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. As for the upcoming earbuds, additional details about their pricing and availability will most likely emerge tomorrow when prospective buyers should also expect more information as to whether the earbuds will offer any type of water resistance or additional fitness sensors and functionalities. An update on Xiaomi’s other consumer electronics-related endeavors should also follow shortly, presumably by the end of summer.