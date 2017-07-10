Xiaomi X1 Renders Leak Along With The Phone’s Pricing

According to a rumor which surfaced recently, the Xiaomi X1 will replace the rumored Redmi Pro 2, and the device has just surfaced in a number of renders. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will get to see the alleged Xiaomi X1, which is expected to sport extremely thin bezels. Now, these images are not exactly the largest or sharpest out there, but it is easily noticeable that this phone has almost no bezel on the sides, or above the display (though the earpiece breaks the display line a bit), but it seems to sport a small chin below its display.

Now, if we flip the phone around, we’ll notice that it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup, which is placed in the upper left corner of its back. This dual camera setup actually resembles the one on the iPhone 7 Plus, OPPO R11 and OnePlus 5. Xiaomi’s branding is placed in the middle of the device’s back side, and this phone seems to be made out of metal. All of this phone’s physical keys will be placed on the right side it seems, and its TPU case also surfaced, and you can check it out in the gallery down below. Now, according to some previous info, the Xiaomi X1 will launch in two variants, one variant will sport a regular display, while the other model will sport a ‘full-screen’ panel. The regular model of the device will ship with 4GB of RAM and in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB storage models. The former will cost somewhere in between 1,999 and 2,299 Yuan ($294 or $339), while the latter one will set you back 2,499 or 2,799 Yuan ($368 or $412). Now, the full-screen model will ship with 6GB of RAM in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. These two models of the Xiaomi X1 will end up costing 2,299 Yuan ($339) and 2,799 Yuan ($412), respectively.

Now, we still do not know what spec sheet to expect here, considering no info has been shared by the source, but the device is expected to launch later this month, at least according to the provided info. This will be a mid-range or a high-end smartphone, it is actually possible that the model with a regular display will belong more in the mid-range category, while the model with a full-screen display will lean more towards the high-end category.

