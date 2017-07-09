Xiaomi Teases New Android Flagship Launching Next Week

Xiaomi on Sunday took to Chinese social media website Weibo to tease its latest Android flagship that’s apparently set to be unveiled next week. The 13-second teaser lacks any visuals save for some on-screen text, simply asking users what they’d like to see from a perfect smartphone and listing a number of possible answers to that question, all of which are understood to be indicative of the features of the company’s upcoming device.

According to the tech giant’s latest teaser, its next premium product will be powered by a Snapdragon 8XX-series system-on-chip (SoC); the Snapdragon 835 is Qualcomm’s latest flagship silicon, though the San Diego, California-based tech giant is also rumored to be working on the Snapdragon 836, another candidate for the SoC featured in Xiaomi’s new high-end smartphone. A 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support is also mentioned in the video alongside DDR4 RAM, UFS memory, and a massive display panel. The body of the mysterious handset will be at least partially covered in 3D glass and its rear panel will house a 22-megapixel camera module with 4K photo and video support, according to the teaser. Other features briefly mentioned by Xiaomi’s promotional video include an infrared (IR) blaster, NFC support, 4G connectivity, and a USB Type-C port. The teaser ends with a date, suggesting that the product will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 11. The Beijing, China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may also be planning a more prolonged marketing campaign in the run-up to the release of its new flagship and could launch another teaser instead of the device itself next week.

According to the information revealed in the promo, Xiaomi’s next flagship may be the Mi 6 Plus that was originally rumored to be unveiled alongside the Mi 6 in April. After the Mi 6 launched without a larger counterpart, several industry insiders started speculating that the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer ended up scrapping the Mi 6 Plus and instead chose to focus on its other product lineups, though the company made no effort to comment on those rumors in any capacity. While it remains to be seen whether the Mi 6 Plus finally ends up making an appearance next week, an update on the situation will seemingly follow shortly.