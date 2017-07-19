Xiaomi Shares Two MIUI 9 Wallpapers Ahead Of Its Launch

Xiaomi had confirmed that MIUI 9 OS will launch on July 26, along with the Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone, and the company has made it possible for consumers to download two MIUI 9 wallpapers. You can take a closer look at these two wallpapers by checking out the gallery down below, but if you’d like to download them in full size, pay a visit to the source link down below which will take you directly to Xiaomi’s entry on MIUI Forums, where you will find a download link for both wallpapers.

Now, these wallpapers probably look familiar to some of you, because they were used by Xiaomi in a recent MIUI 9 teaser, the company actually shown off MIUI 9 homescreen and lockscreen a couple of days ago, and these two wallpapers were applied in the background. The first wallpaper you will notice down below is far more colorful than the second one, it will fit with any type of Material Design setup without a problem, while the second one is far more subtle, showing us various shades of blue. Having said that, MIUI 9 will be quite similar to MIUI 8 in terms of the design it seems, at least according to rumors, we did not really get to see many official MIUI 9 screenshots thus far. The app drawer is still missing, though that was to be expected, but Xiaomi did redesign icons for MIUI 9, they look even better now, well, if you like Material Design, that is.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS will come with a number of new features as well, of course, it will include Picture-in-Picture mode, while Split Screen feature will also be a part of the offering. Now, MIUI 9 is also rumored to offer a proper Quick Reply feature, which is something that has been missing on MIUI 8, even though some Xiaomi-branded devices run Android Nougat. MIUI 9 will also be lighter on the battery, according to rumors, and we will get a number of new features that have not leaked yet, that’s for sure. MIUI 9 will be announced in China on July 26, though we’re still not sure when will Xiaomi start pushing this update to its devices, even though the Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to become the first smartphone to receive MIUI 9.