Xiaomi Shares Official Mi 5X Renders Ahead Of Its Launch

Xiaomi had confirmed yesterday that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26, along with MIUI 9 OS, and several images of the Mi 5X have just popped up on Xiaomi’s official website. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see three renders of Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone, which give us a really good look at the phone. These are official renders, which Xiaomi decided to share ahead of time for some reason, and as you can see, the Mi 5X will be made out of metal.

Now, the device sports three capacitive buttons below the display, overview (multitasking), home and back buttons, respectively. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of this phone, and the device also comes with a dual camera setup which protrudes on the back ever so slightly. Next to the dual camera setup, you will notice a dual-LED flash, and all physical buttons are placed on the right-hand side of this smartphone, the volume rocker is placed above the power / lock button. The Xiaomi Mi 5X’s antenna lines are visible in the upper and lower portion of the phone’s back, and the SIM card tray is included on the left side of this phone, as one of the images clearly shows us. Now, Xiaomi did not reveal any spec info when it comes to this phone, but the Xiaomi Mi 5X poster did leak recently, and it revealed some spec details, along with the price point of this phone.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X will, according to leaked info, sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. The device will ship with 4GB of RAM, and if the leaked poster is to be believed, this phone will cost 1,999 Yuan ($295) once it becomes official. Some rumors are claiming that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will sport OmniVision’s camera sensors on the back (OV12A10 and OV13880), while Samsung’s S5K5E8 sensor had been mentioned as well, and it will, reportedly, be included on the front side of this phone. The Xiaomi Mi 5X will come with Android Nougat out of the box, and this will probably be the first smartphone to ship with MIUI 9 out of the box, as Xiaomi will introduce MIUI 9 at the same event, so it is expected that the company will show it off using the Xiaomi Mi 5X or something of the sort.

