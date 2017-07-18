Xiaomi Shares New MIUI 9 Screenshots, New Themes Coming

We’ve seen several leaked MIUI 9 screenshots thus far, and Xiaomi actually shared two new ones, which makes them official. If you take a look at the images down below, you will see MIUI 9’s default lockscreen and homescreen. Now, this probably looks quite similar to MIUI 8 to most of you, and that’s not exactly surprising considering that only icons have been slightly changed here, and the dock icons at the very bottom do not have names attached to them, only icon images are present.

MIUI 9 icons will look even cleaner than icons Xiaomi used in MIUI 8, and in addition to removing app names for the dock icons, it seems like MIUI 9 will ship with at least four new official themes, one of which will be MIUI 9’s official theme which will greet you when you fire up the device. This information actually comes from a third-party source, so it is technically a rumor. Other three themes that were mentioned in this leak are called Unbounded, Symphony and Hyun Black. Do keep in mind that Xiaomi’s Theme Store will include over 53,000 themes, though, many of which have been created by third-party sources, so you’ll have plenty of themes to choose from. Now, in addition to that, MIUI 9 is also expected to ship with some new features which were mentioned in various rumors recently. ‘Quick Reply’ will probably come along with MIUI 9 to Xiaomi-branded phones, a feature that many consumers are quite familiar with, considering that many phones which are based on Android Nougat already received this feature, but Xiaomi’s Nougat-powered devices did not, as it was not included in any variant of MIUI 8.

In addition to ‘Quick Reply’, MIUI 9 will almost certainly include the so-called ‘Picture-in-Picture’ mode, and the same can be said for the ‘Split Screen’ mode, which will allow you to run two apps side-by-side, and that’s also something that many consumers are familiar with at this point. Xiaomi had confirmed recently that MIUI 9 will be announced prior to August 16, though the company did not give us a specific date just yet. It is also worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will probably get this update first, at least if latest reports are to be believed.