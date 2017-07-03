Xiaomi ‘Riva’ Pops Up On Geekbench, Is This The Redmi 5?

A new Xiaomi-branded smartphone has just surfaced on Geekbench, the Xiaomi ‘Riva’. This, of course, will not be the final name for this smartphone, it’s only its codename, but we are looking at a budget phone here. Geekbench shared entry-level specifications for this smartphone, and even though we are not getting a ton of spec info here, we at least can see which SoC will this phone sport, its RAM count, and also its software version, read on.

According to Geekbench, the Xiaomi Riva will be fueled by one of Qualcomm’s entry-level 64-bit quad-core processors which is clocked at 1.4GHz. So, we’re probably looking at the Snapdragon 415, 425 or 427 here, though we won’t know which SoC exactly until Xiaomi announces this device. In any case, the phone packs in 3GB of RAM, and if Geekbench is to be believed, it will ship with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, on top of which you’ll get MIUI 8 OS, which is Xiaomi’s custom skin for Android. The device managed to score 560 points in the single-core test on Geekbench, while it hit 916 points in the multi-core test. This Geekbench listing dates back to June 30, which means that the device surfaced a couple of days ago. So, what phone are we looking at here? Well, it is possible that this is the Redmi 5, though we cannot say for sure. Xiaomi’s release cycle is not exactly something we can look at when it comes to releasing Redmi phones, though the Redmi 5 is expected to arrive in the near future, so it is possible that this is the Redmi 5. On the other hand, however, Xiaomi is releasing quite a few budget smartphones per year, so who knows, this could be something else entirely.

Speaking of the company’s ‘Redmi’ series of smartphones, the Redmi Note 5 also surfaced earlier today, well, its specifications did, and it seems like Xiaomi could launch it in the near future. In any case, the Xiaomi Riva smartphone will be very affordable, and chances are it will be announced in China first, which is the case with the vast majority of the company’s devices, so stay tuned for more info.

