Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A’s Alleged Retail Box Surfaces

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 info surfaced quite recently, and now the alleged Redmi Note 5A retail box appeared as well. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see quite a few red-colored boxes with the ‘Note 5A’ writing on top of the. Xiaomi’s branding is placed in the upper right corner of each of these boxes, and they actually look legit. Now, along with this image, the source claims that the Redmi Note 5A will be fueled by the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor, which essentially means that the Redmi Note 5 will probably ship with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, as both of those variants were mentioned in a recent leak.

Now, the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5A will be quite similar, though they will ship with a different SoC on the inside, obviously. Having said that, according to a recently leaked info, the Redmi Note 5A could sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while the regular Redmi Note 5 model will probably come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Redmi Note 5A will probably be made out of metal, and you can expect to see a dual SIM setup on the inside of this smartphone. A 13-megapixel shooter is expected to become available on the back of this smartphone, and its battery will be bigger than 3,500mAh, latest info claims that we’re looking at a 3,790mAh battery pack here. The device will offer quick charging as well, it will almost certainly ship with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 charging tech. Android Nougat is expected to come pre-installed on the Redmi Note 5A, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 skin.

That is pretty much all the info that we have at the moment. The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5A are expected to arrive in the near future, though Xiaomi still did not say when, nor did we see a leaked release date, which essentially means we’ll have to sit tight and wait for more info to surface, so stay tuned.

