Xiaomi Redmi 5 Design, Specifications And Pricing Pop Up

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5A leaked recently, and it’s time for us to talk about the Redmi 5 for a bit. The device’s specifications and design have just surfaced, and it seems like it will be quite a compelling handset, presuming Xiaomi will get the price right. If this leak is to be believed, the Redmi 5 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 or the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core mid-range processor, while its predecessor shipped with the Snapdragon 435 SoC, Qualcomm’s entry-level processor.

The source also claims that the device will ship with a 3,680mAh battery, which is considerably smaller than the one used in the Redmi 4 (4,100mAh unit). Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging will be supported here, and the phone will feature a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display as well. The phone will launch in both 3GB and 4GB RAM (LPDDR3) variants, while it will ship in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage (eMMC 5.1) models. Now, the phone’s pricing also surfaced as part of this leak, the 3GB RAM variant with 16GB of internal storage will, allegedly, cost 859 Yuan ($125). The 3GB RAM model with 32GB of storage will set you back 1,039 Yuan ($152). Now, both of those devices will ship with the Snapdragon 625, allegedly, but the Snapdragon 630 models will also be available. The Snapdragon 630 variant of the Redmi 5 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will cost 1,099 Yuan ($162), while the most powerful variant of the phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while it will cost 1,299 Yuan ($191).

Now, the phone’s design also surfaced as part of this leak, as we’ve mentioned already, though it is possible that this is not the final design of this handset. The phone’s fingerprint scanner is placed on the back, while the Redmi 5 will sport a set of capacitive keys below the display, if this leak is to be believed. Its corners will be rounded, and a single camera will be included on the back of the device. The Redmi 5 will ship with a metal frame, though it is still unknown what material will Xiaomi use on the back, though it’s quite possible it will be metal.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 4