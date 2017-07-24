Xiaomi Posts A Promo Video Of The Upcoming Mi 5X

Xiaomi has just posted a new video promoting its upcoming smartphone, the Mi 5X. The promo video was first posted on Xiaomi’s official Weibo account, and it stars singer Wu Yifan, better known as Kris Wu. The singer is best known for being an ex-member of EXO, a K-pop boy band and he is Xiaomi’s brand ambassador for the Mi 5X. Throughout the video, Kris can be seen posing with the handset, and it comes in various colors. Based on the 15-second video, the Mi 5X will be available in at least three colors, namely Gold, Black and also Rose Gold.

Like previous teaser images from Xiaomi have suggested, the Mi 5X will be sporting a dual-camera setup on its rear. The placement of the dual-camera module is similar to that found on the OnePlus 5 and OPPO R11. On top of that, the fingerprint scanner will also be placed on back of the smartphone, which is something Xiaomi has been doing for many of its mid-range handsets over the past couple of years. The Mi 5X will be unveiled in China on July 26th, and it will be launched alongside MIUI 9 OS which is expected to debut on the phone itself. It will be the second device released by Xiaomi this year to pack a dual-camera setup.

According to rumors, the Mi 5X will be a mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi. As for specs, it is expected to ship with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor. Memory wise, the handset will come with 4GB of RAM, though the internal storage configuration is unknown at the moment. In addition, there have been rumors that there will be a more premium version which will pack a newer Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM. A leaked poster recently revealed the price of the base version of the Mi 5X, and according to it, the phone will cost 1,999 Yuan ($295). The dual-camera setup is rumored to be composed of OmniVision camera sensors, while a Samsung sensor will be used for the front-facing camera. Also, the device is expected to come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box along with MIUI 9.