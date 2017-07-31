Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 To Sport A Regular Earpiece, Dual Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi MIX was one of the most interesting phones of last year, at least as far as the design is concerned, and the design template for its successor has just popped up. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see the template that surfaced, which suggests that we’re looking at a somewhat different design this time around. This image suggests that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will sport an earpiece on its front side, which was not the case with the Xiaomi MI MIX, in which Xiaomi utilized a rather innovative bone conducting tech, though one of the main issues with the Mi MIX was a rather low sound output during calls, so it is possible that the company is planning to revert back to a regular earpiece.

It is also worth noting that this design resembles the Essential PH-1 to a degree, especially considering that the earpiece, and the sensors that are flanking it, will break the bezel-less nature of the phone, and the perfect shape of its display. This probably means that we won’t get a chin below the phone, so is it possible that Xiaomi plans to include on-screen buttons here, instead of the capacitive ones? Well, it is possible, even though the company has always been quite reliant on capacitive buttons. The power / lock, volume up and volume down keys will be included on the right-hand side of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 if this leak is to be believed, and the phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back. A dual-LED, dual-tone flash will be placed next to the dual camera setup on the back, and the phone’s SIM card tray will be included on the left.

On the bottom of the device, you will notice a Type-C USB port, which is flanked by two speaker grills. A headphone jack is not placed on the bottom of this device, so it’s either on the top of the phone, or Xiaomi opted not to include it here, which is not that surprising considering that the Mi 6 does not sport one either. The fingerprint scanner is not visible here either, so it’s either included in the power key, or perhaps Xiaomi is planning to utilize the in-display fingerprint tech here, we’ll just have to wait and see. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to arrive in Q4 this year.

