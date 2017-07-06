Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Pops Up On Geekbench With SD835, 6GB Of RAM

The Xiaomi Mi MIX was one of the most interesting smartphones of last year, and its successor has just surfaced on Geekbench. The Xiaomi Mi MIX was introduced in Q4 last year, and it managed to surprise pretty much everyone, as very few people actually expected such a device from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi MIX looked like a concept phone when it was announced, it sports no bezel above its display, or on the sides, but it has a chin below it, which is not that big either. Well, Xiaomi’s CEO already confirmed that the company is working on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and that the device will sport an even higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 actually managed to score 1,929 points in the single-core benchmark on Geekbench, while it managed to hit 6,431 in the multi-core test. According to the source, the device is fueled by the Qualcomm MSM8998 SoC, which is another name for the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. Geekbench claims that the chip will be clocked at 1,9GHz, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will ship with 6GB of RAM, at least one of its variants will. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is also listed on Geekbench, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s custom UI, MIUI 8 or 9. Now, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably be made out of metal and ceramic, just like its predecessor, though we still don’t know what to expect in terms of the design. Will Xiaomi opt to remove side bezels, and bezel above the display, in order to include a chin below it? Or will they opt to go with a completely different design, something along the lines of the Galaxy S8? That part is still unknown, but chances are a ton of leaks will surface in the coming months.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD display, just like its predecessor, and some rumors are claiming that the device will ship in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Xiaomi might opt to change the display ratio on this phone, however, it is possible that the company might opt for an 18.5:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

