Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Phablet Will Launch In India On July 18

Xiaomi has just scheduled a new event in India, which will take place on July 18. Judging by the company’s invitation to the event, it’s pretty obvious what Xiaomi is planning to announce. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was announced in China a while back, is now coming to India as well. If you take a look at the provided image, you will see Xiaomi’s ‘Big Is Back’ caption, which obviously suggests that the Mi Max 2 is coming to the country. In addition to that, Xiaomi also wrote: “Last year, we made ripples with this new category and now it is back. Join us in witnessing the return on ‘BIG’ at Xiaomi media briefing”, which is yet another hint that the phone is coming.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a huge phablet which is made out of metal. This handset sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a set of capacitive keys below its display. All of the phone’s physical keys can be found on the right, while its SIM card tray is placed on the right. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 5,300mAh battery on the inside, while you’re also getting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. A 12-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while a 5-megapixel camera can be found on its front side. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of this package, and the device also comes with a set of stereo speakers. The Mi Max 2 was originally announced in two variants, both of which sport 4GB of RAM but come with different storage counts, the more affordable model sports 64GB of storage, while the other variant comes with 128GB of internal storage. The Mi Max 2 also sports an infrared sensor on top, and comes with a Type-C USB port on the bottom.

The Mi Max 2 is currently available in both Matte Black and Gold color variants in China, and chances are that both of those variants will come to India as well. The phone is priced at 1,699 Yuan ($247) in China, and chances are it will cost around Rs. 17,000 ($263) in India, but we’re only guessing at this point.

