Xiaomi Mi 6 Pops Up On Mi.com, Global Launch Coming Soon?

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has just appeared on the company’s global website, which could mean that the global variant of the device is coming. This handset was originally announced in China back in April, and various resellers are currently selling it on a global scale, but the phone is not officially available outside of China, well, it is in a couple of more regions in Asia. Xiaomi did release a global MIUI 8 ROM for the Xiaomi Mi 6, so resellers basically installed that ROM on Chinese Xiaomi Mi 6 units, and are selling the device to consumers all around the world. This works because in most regions Xiaomi Mi 6’s bands will worked great, and you’ll be able to connect to 4G LTE, not to mention that you’re also getting Google Play Services along with the global ROM for the device.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi 6 could soon roll out to Taiwan, Hong Kong and other markets where the company plans to leave its mark, the phone is also expected to reach India at some point, even though Xiaomi did not confirm that the phone will get announced there. India is the second largest smartphone market in the world, so it is to be expected that the phone will land there. Xiaomi did not share any info regarding the phone’s global availability on its global website, but the company is expected to release more info in the near future. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is a really compelling smartphone, as we were able to find out in our review, it’s really powerful and it doesn’t cost all that much, at least not in China. The device sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. Two 12-megapixel cameras are placed on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 6, while an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of the device.

Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s MIUI 8 OS, while a 3,350mAh battery comes on the inside of the phone. This phone has stereo speakers, and it is made out of metal and glass, while a ceramic variant is also available, and is listed on the company’s global website. Xiaomi has listed Black, Blue, White and Ceramic variants of the device on its global website, in case you’re wondering. If you’d like to check out this listing for yourself, follow the source link down below.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6