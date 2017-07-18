Xiaomi Intros Big Battery Mi Max 2 In India With 4GB Of RAM

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 just arrived to India. Xiaomi has just introduced this handset in the country, following its initial launch which took place in China back in May. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a huge handset, this phablet sports a 6.44-inch display, just like its predecessor, and its bezels are not exactly crazy thin. All in all, chances are you won’t be able to use this handset with one hand comfortably, unless you have truly gigantic hands. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is made out of metal, and it comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed on its back, while there are three capacitive buttons included below its display.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD panel, 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this phablet, along with the Adreno 506 GPU, which is in charge of graphics processing. A 12-megapixel snapper (Sony’s IMX386 sensor, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF) is placed on the back of this phone, and a 5-megapixel shooter (85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture) can be found on the front side of this handset. A 5,300mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and you’re also getting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging feature. A 3.5mm audio jack is also a part of this package, and interestingly enough, the Mi Max 2 also has stereo speakers. This device also comes with a hybrid Dual SIM setup, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS on top of it. IR blaster is included on top of this phone, while the Mi Max 2 measures 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm, while it weighs 211 grams.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes to India in a Matte Black color variant, and it is priced at Rs. 16,999 ($264). The device will become available through Mi.com and Mi Home during Mi 3rd anniversary sale on July 20 and 21, starting at 12pm. Having said that, you’ll also be able to purchase this phone via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq and Paytm mall from July 27, while a number of offline stores in the country will also start selling this phablet on that day.

