These Xiaomi-Branded Phones Will Get Android Nougat

Xiaomi had already released Android Nougat for some devices, and the company has now released a list of all devices that will get that update. The Xiaomi Mi 5 is on this list, for example, and the device is already rocking Android 7.0 Nougat-powered MIUI 8. In any case, if you take a look at the provided image down below, you’ll be able to see a full list of devices which are scheduled to get Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 7.1 Nougat, read on.

As you can see, under the Android 7.0 Nougat category Xiaomi lists the following devices: Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4c, Mi 4s, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi MIX and the Redmi Note 4x. Now, as far as Android 7.1 Nougat is concerned, Xiaomi’s list says that the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5c and the Redmi 4x will get this version of Android. Now, do keep in mind that this does not mean your device will not get MIUI 9, it is actually quite probable that some phones that are not listed here will get MIUI 9, like the Redmi Note 4, for example, so keep that in mind. Xiaomi actually updates quite a large amount of phones to the latest MIUI versions, even older phones, and the Redmi Note 4 (taking it as an example yet again) is not that old at all. Just to show you how meticulous Xiaomi is when it comes to updates, the Xiaomi Mi 2 and Mi 2s which were announced way back in 2012 received Android Nougat recently, and it is quite interesting that Xiaomi did not list those phones on the list down below, but there you have it. This only shows that you should not lose hope if your device is not listed here.

Having said that, MIUI 9 is coming soon, it seems. Yesterday’s report suggested that Xiaomi plans to start beta testing MIUI 9 update soon, and that the company will include you, the consumers, in the whole process, presuming you are a beta tester, of course. MIUI 9 is expected to bring a number of new features to MIUI, along with some visual tweaks. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is coming, and so is the so-called Split Screen functionality, while we’re also expecting some battery management tweaks to be introduced. MIUI 8 does not exactly have a full-fledged Quick Reply feature yet, despite the fact some phones are already running on Android Nougat, so that’s yet another feature that might be coming.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4