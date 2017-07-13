WhatsApp Improves File Sharing, Stops Compressing JPEGs

WhatsApp improved its file-sharing feature by expanding the list of supported files that users can send to one another, in addition to allowing Android users to send files that are up to 100MB in size. The new additions to the popular instant messaging (IM) service were introduced as part of the app’s recent update that started rolling out earlier this month, though it still isn’t available worldwide, with limited testing revealing that at least parts of Europe are yet to receive it.

The aforementioned file size limit now also pertains to images, meaning that it’s now possible to share original-quality multimedia through the “Attach” section of the Facebook-owned service. Furthermore, while WhatsApp allowed users to share multiple images for years, the end result of that feature has now been somewhat modified, with your recipient receiving photos in the form of an in-app gallery which organizes them in a small grid and initially shows no more than five images. Even if you’re sending ten or more photos at once, your recipient will only see a handful of them in their chat window, with the last thumbnail indicating how many more files have been received. This change essentially eliminates the problem of cluttering an interface of your recipient when you’re looking to send large bulks of images.

The new update to WhatsApp also introduces a minor redesign of the call screen that’s now slightly more minimalist and requires you to swipe up to answer a call. Previous versions of the app mandated a sideways swipe for the same actions and it seems that users are currently unable to choose between the new gesture and the previous one. Finally, the service now seemingly allows for sharing of all conventional file types and even though its “Attach” functionality still categorizes the likes of APKs and ZIPs as documents, it can at least be used to send them, so long as they’re not larger than 100MB. Users of the iOS version of WhatsApp are somewhat more flexible as they’re able to share files that are up to 1288MB in size, though it’s currently unclear whether the Android variant of the app will eventually see that limit increased as well.