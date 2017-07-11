Westinghouse Launches First Alexa-Powered 4K Smart TV

Westinghouse has launched the first Alexa-powered smart TVs today with the release of its new Element line of 4K smart TVs. These are part of Westinghouse’ Amazon Fire TV Edition models, and will also have Alexa integrated into the system so users will be able to interact with the TVs the same way they could with an Amazon Echo smart speaker, thus opening up the capability to potentially control other smart home equipment simply by speaking to the TV instead of manually operating these other devices.

There are four different available sizes for these new TV sets, starting at 43-inches, then moving up to 50-inches, and from there going to 55-inch and 65-inch screens. As noted above all of these TVs come with 4K Ultra HD display resolution, and they come with the Amazon Fire TV system built-in along with the Alexa-powered voice remote. Since they come with Amazon Fire TV installed directly there’s no need to hook up a standalone Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick, and users will still get the same access to apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more.

Though the Alexa-powered remote will allow you to initiate simple TV-related tasks like playing or searching for content, it also opens up access to 15,000 plus Alexa skills like re-upping on a consistent Amazon order, or turning off the lights in the kitchen all without having to press any buttons. All models come with a native 60Hz refresh rate and an effective 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space, though because they also feature USB ports you can plug in flash drives for extra storage if needed. In addition to this the TVs have support for expandable storage via SD cards as well. The TVs are also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capable which means you can stream stuff to the TV though Bluetooth and connect it to the internet without hardwiring it. Each TV comes with 4 HDMI ports, an Optical SPDIF out port, two USB ports, and then your other standard video and audio in/out ports. All four models are on sale now through Amazon and other retailers with the 43-inch model starting at $449.99, while the 50-inch model will be available at $549.99. For those wanting something a little larger, the 50-inch model will cost $649.99, and the 65-inch model will cost $900, though neither of those models are currently in stock on Amazon.