Weekly Poll: Are You Picking Up The Moto Z2 Force?

Lenovo and Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force was officially announced earlier this week, and with it the two companies showed off the Moto Gamepad Mod (which was initially announced earlier this year) while also opening up the ability to pre-order the device alongside the new phone. The Moto Z2 Force is the next flagship in the Moto Z lineup, following up last year’s Moto Z Force, and following the first device in the Moto Z2 family, the Moto Z2 Play, which launched earlier this year. This new phone is similar to the old Moto Z Force in a number of ways but it’s also coming to market with some pretty big improvements, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which comes partnered with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics processing, making this device perfectly capable of handling some graphically intense games.

The Moto Z2 Force also comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, so it should be able to handle multitasking just fine as well. One of the biggest changes though is the presence of the dual rear camera module on the back of the phone. This will be Motorola’s first device with two cameras on the back of the device. Both are 12-megapixel sensors and the whole setup comes with a Dual LED flash system for better lighting when needed. The more interesting bit about the dual rear cameras though are some of its features.

The main camera sensor on the back has a feature called Selective Focus, which lets you select the point in the image to focus on. It doesn’t matter if the subject you’re focusing on is in the foreground or background as you can select whatever you want in the image, and the Selective Focus feature will blur out the rest. The second camera on the back comes with a Selective Black and White feature, letting you select a potion of the image to keep in color while the rest of the image is transitioned to black and white. Of course, photography fans will likely love the Pro Mode which allows for more granular control over the picture’s many elements like Exposure Compensation, ISO, and more. This is just the tip of the iceberg as the Moto Z2 Force has tons of other great features to love, such as the inclusion of Moto Mods, the 5.5-inch Quad HD screen, and the ShatterShield technology which Motorola boasts will never break or shatter when dropped. The best part about all of this if you’ve been considering the device, is that this time around the phone isn’t exclusive to Verizon, but instead will be offered at all major carriers, and there will be an unlocked model released as well, making the Moto Z2 Force a very compelling device to consider.