Weekly Poll: How Do You Feel About The Rumored New Pixel XL Design?

The new Pixel XL is still a couple of months away, but just in the last few days a couple of leaks have surfaced which appear to be the final design. One of those leaks is rumored to be the look of the new Pixel XL, and a couple of follow up leaks showed what the device would look like in the other two colors that are available for the current Pixel and Pixel XL, with the design being based off the first leak.

While the design can’t actually be confirmed at this time it does look like it could be what Google has been dreaming up for months. The design doesn’t look too much different from the original Pixel XL model, with only a few adjustments, some of them bigger than others. The most notable of course is the use of the near bezel-free display, as the bezels on the original Pixel and Pixel XL were one of the complaints, albeit small ones, that customers had. Google tends to listen to its customers pretty closely and so it seems that it may have implemented more screen real estate for the second generation Pixel devices.

Other than the new display which offers more screen real estate, or so the leaked image would have you believe, the new Pixel XL has also made use of less glass for the two-toned portion of the back, leaving more room for the metal material. The fingerprint sensor doesn’t appear to have moved at all from its position on the current model phones but it does look like it has since the glass portion of the back is now taking up less space, and since the fingerprint sensor is no longer positioned within that area. Another change revolves around the camera, which now seems to be a bigger rear-facing camera sensor when it comes to its physical size, though it looks like the setup is still using one camera sensor instead of the dual camera setup that had been rumored before. The leaks also suggest that Google could stick to the same color scheme, though it could also come up with new colors to use as well. Either way, it’s definitely clear (if these leaks are correct) that Google has put some effort into making the new Pixel devices more stylish than the current models. The question though, is how do you feel about the supposed new design?