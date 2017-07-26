Waze Makes it onto the Big Screen in Android Auto

Waze has been in the works for Android Auto for quite some time. Things were getting pretty close when Google showed off Waze support for Android Auto at Google I/O earlier this year and then launched a beta shortly after. Now Waze is available to all in Android Auto. So that users now have a choice between Google Maps or Waze for navigation with Android Auto.

Waze on Android Auto works mostly like it does on your smartphone. Although its main screen is slightly different from other Android Auto apps right now. As you’d expect, it has the same features like showing you where the police might be having speed traps and such. As well as construction and accidents so that you can avoid them and get to your destination on time or even early. Since no one really likes sitting in traffic, especially if they don’t have too. Waze has also made it easier to report accidents and such that could cause delays to other drivers, using the larger display of Android Auto. And that’s really what Waze is built on, crowdsourced information about accidents, construction and other things that could cause delays in traffic. As you would expect, Waze will be using the data from your smartphone, unless you have a vehicle that has 4G LTE, to report this data. Now that’s the case with just about any Android Auto app, so this should not be a surprise.

It’s been a good bit since Android Auto has gotten a new app that users should be interested in, but it’s now here. Waze is an app that users have been asking for, for quite some time. Many users actually use Waze over Google Maps due to the crowdsourced information it picks up. Making it easier to get from point A to point B in a timely manner. Waze is available in the Google Play Store for download, it’s completely free. If you already have Waze installed, you should be seeing an update for the app pretty soon which will bring in Android Auto support. Keep in mind that this will work better on a car that has Android Auto support like many of Chevy’s, Buick and even Audi’s vehicles, just to name a few car makers.