Watch The Ulefone Gemini Pro Official Teardown Video

The Ulefone Gemini Pro is one of the new breed of smartphones which looks to pack in a decent level of specs, while maintaining a very competitive price point overall. Effectively, offering a phone that is more mid-to-high range placed, but at a price which is more in line with typical mid-to-low range phones. The clear main selling point with the Ulefone Gemini Pro though, is its camera capabilities, as this is a smartphone that boasts a dual rear camera configuration, which looks to offer a greater depth and quality of taken images

Now, Ulefone has released a new video which shows viewers what makes up the Ulefone Gemini Pro. As to be expected with an official teardown video, the footage starts off with the phone in full working order. In fact, the video does briefly show the phone on and provides a quick glimpse of the user interface before moving on to where the Ulefone Gemini Pro gets dismantled layer by layer. Showcasing the removal of most of the main components, such as the top left-positioned dual camera setup (which is actually two separate cameras), as well as the battery, and just about everything else. Resulting in a full breakdown of the Ulefone Gemini Pro’s internal configuration.

As a recap on what the Ulefone Gemini Pro offers, this is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone Gemini Pro comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X27 SoC (clocking at 2.6 GHz). On the camera side of things, and as mentioned, the Ulefone Gemini Pro features not one, but two, Sony IMX258 13-megapixel cameras, along with another 13-megapixel camera on the front. Additional features worth noting include a front-positioned fingerprint sensor, a 3,680 mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat). In terms of the price, the Ulefone Gemini Pro can currently be picked up through the likes of GearBest priced at $239.99. This price is a limited time price though, as come Monday the price will rise to its standard $259.99 level. More details on the Ulefone Gemini Pro through the link below. While those interested in seeing what makes up the Ulefone Gemini Pro, the video can be watched in full, below.