Watch The Full Version Of The LG Q6 Main Promotional Video

Earlier in the week LG announced the LG Q6 and following that initial announcement, the company has now released a full version of its main promotional video for the LG Q6. As to be expected, the video focuses on most of the main selling points that are on offer. Which according to LG, includes the use of the company’s ‘FullVision’ display (which first debuted on the LG G6) and the size of the device (which makes it ideal for one-handed use). As well as the general design of the LG Q6, including its curved edges and general tough build quality.

As was the case with the LG G6, the LG Q6 also comes with a number of camera-centric features and this video also looks to highlight those in greater detail, including a number of features which seem to have been transferred over from the LG G6. Such as the ability to scan through previously taken images while still in camera view mode, in addition to making use of various other modes that are designed to maximize the relevance of images taken under certain circumstances. Like for instance, a food mode for when taking culinary-themed shots.

Video aside, the LG Q6 seems to be a smartphone that is being positoned more towards the mid and upper-mid markets, as it is one which will be available in three different models, the LG Q6, the LG Q6 Plus, and a LG Q6α. Of the three, The LG Q6 Plus is the highest-spec device as it comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In contrast, the standard LG Q6 comes loaded with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. While the LG Q6α will be available with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Besides the RAM and storage configuration differences, the rest of the specs remain common to all three devices and include a 5.5-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC. As well as 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat). You can check out the full version of the LG Q6 promotional video below.