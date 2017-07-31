Vodafone Romania Seemingly Reveals Nokia 8’s Price Point

A number of Nokia 8 leaks have surfaced in the last couple of weeks, and a new leak has seemingly revealed the price point of HMD Global’s new smartphone. According to Vodafone Romania, a Romania-based carrier, the Nokia 8 will be priced at €434.81, excluding tax, while it will cost €517 with tax in the country. Do keep in mind that this price is valid for Vodafone Romania only, its price will probably differ quite a bit in some regions, though other countries in EU can expect to see a similar price point, at least if this info is accurate.

Now, the Nokia 8 will, according to previously leaked info, ship with a 5.3-inch QHD display, and the phone will be made out of metal. The device will probably sport two 13-megapixel shooters on the back, while a single 12-megapixel camera will be included on the phone’s front side, at least if rumors are to be believed. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC will probably fuel the Nokia 8, and the phone will ship with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, while more than one storage option might become available. The Nokia 8 is expected to ship with Zeiss’ optics, following a recent agreement between HMD Global and Zeiss, not to mention that a recently-leaked render sported Zeiss’ branding on the back. The device’s fingerprint scanner will be included below its display, and that sensor will double as the phone’s home button, while it will be flanked by two capacitive keys.

The Nokia 8’s volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be placed on the right, while its SIM card tray will probably be included on the left. The phone will also sport an LED flash on the back, and the company’s branding will be present on both the front and back sides of this smartphone. The Nokia 8 is actually rumored to arrive on August 16, and it seems like it will land before the Nokia 9, the company’s flagship which is expected to land before the end of this year as well. In any case, more info will probably surface soon, so stay tuned.