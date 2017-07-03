Vivo X9s & X9s Plus Specs Revealed In Leaked Poster

A new poster that shows some of the internal specifications of the Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus has been leaked. This poster will likely be placed in brick-and-mortar gadget stores in order to increase the store visibility of the devices. Aside from the device specifications, the poster is also providing an image of the handset’s front. Aside from the larger size, both devices will likely have very similar hardware design, at least at the front of the device. The poster shows that there will be a fingerprint scanner below the display and a front-facing dual-camera setup, earpiece, and sensors above the display.

Moving beyond the external appearance of both devices, the poster also details the internal specifications of the Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus. According to the leaked poster, the Vivo X9s will be powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor from Qualcomm. The said chipset is equipped with two CPU clusters with different processor designs and clock speeds. The first cluster is comprised of a quad-core ARM Cortex A72 processor clocked at 1.8GHz while the other cluster is equipped with a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 processor at 1.4GHz. Meanwhile, the larger of the two devices, the Vivo X9s Plus, is equipped with a slightly faster Snapdragon 653 processor. Aside from the increase in the clock speeds of the ARM Cortex A72 cluster from 1.8GHz to 1.95GHz and the inclusion of an improved LTE modem, there is only a little difference between the two chipsets. Both chipsets have the Adreno 510 GPU for the handset’s graphics processing needs.

The leaked poster also claims that the devices will share similar hardware. Both the Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. Both devices will likely have a dual-camera setup at the front of the device. This setup is comprised of one 20-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor, though the poster only highlights the 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Previous leaks and benchmark results claim that the device will have Android 7.1.1 Nougat installed, but users should expect that Vivo’s own skin, the Funtouch OS, will run on top of the operating system.