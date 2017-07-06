Vivo X9s, X9s Plus Now Official With Dual Front Cameras

The latest smartphones from Vivo – the X9s and the X9s Plus – have now been officially launched in China. These are two devices that had been expected to be announced today and are ones which had seen a number of leaks and rumors coming through over the past few weeks and months. Although, all of their specs and details have now been confirmed via the Vivo website. Generally speaking the two devices do adopt a number of common design traits and features, although there are some fundamental spec differences between them.

The Vivo X9s is now confirmed to come sporting a 5.5-inch display along with a 1080 x 1920 resolution. Inside, the Vivo X9s comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As well as being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core SoC and a 3,320 mAh battery. In contrast, the Vivo X9s Plus also comes with a 1920 x 1080 resolution display, although the size of the display is 5.85-inches. Likewise, while the Vivo X9s Plus also comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, it is listed as coming powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core SoC and a 4,015 mAh capacity battery.

One feature that certainly is common to both is the camera prowess of the two phones, as in line with previous expectations, this is the main feature being put forward for these two handsets. In particular, the Vivo X9s and the X9s Plus both come loaded with a dual camera setup, although the camera setup is a front-facing configuration, instead of the more-typical rear positioned dual camera configuration. In terms of the numbers, the front-facing setup is spearheaded by a 20-megapixel main camera, along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. While on the rear of both devices, a 16-megapixel camera can be found. Additional features common to both include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE support, and Android 7.1 (Nougat). In terms of availability, the Vivo X9 Plus is expected to become available to pre-order first (from July 8) while the X9s looks set to become available to pre-order starting from July 14. The Vivo X9s is priced at ¥2698 (roughly $396) while the X9s Plus is priced at ¥2998 (roughly $440), and both models will be available in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colors. At present, there are no details on whether the Vivo X9s or the X9s Plus will become available outside of China.

