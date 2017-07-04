Video: Watch LG Try To Sell You On LG G6 Plus In 30 Seconds

After introducing the LG G6 Plus in South Korea last month, LG Mobile is now showcasing the new flagship variant in a first promotional video highlighting the main differences between it and the standard model. The YouTube ad emphasizes the new color options of the LG G6 Plus and reminds viewers that the device boasts water resistance capabilities thanks to its IP68 rating.

The LG G6 Plus is a slightly upgraded version of the standard LG G6, as it launched in South Korea with 128GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, whereas the regular LG G6 was initially announced with 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. However, a higher amount of internal memory and RAM is not the only new addition to the Plus model, and as you can tell from the official ad below, the smartphone is also available in two new color options, namely Optical Terra Gold and Optical Marine Blue. Oddly enough, however, there’s one feature in particular that goes by unmentioned in the new video ad – the inclusion of Qi wireless charging support.

Other than the new color options, the addition of Qi wireless charging, and the higher amount of onboard memory and RAM, the LG G6 Plus carries the same hardware components as its sibling released earlier in the year. This includes a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 by 1440 pixels, as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC) housing four Kryo CPU cores and the Adreno 530 graphics chip. The smartphone makes use of a dual camera setup comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors coupled with a dual-LED (dual tone) flash and carries a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. As for customers who may be looking for a budget-friendlier LG G6 variant, the good news is that the launch of the LG G6 Plus also marked the introduction of an LG G6 model featuring only 32GB of internal flash memory, as well as the same new color options flaunted by the new device. An update on the commercial performance of the LG G6 Plus may follow shortly.