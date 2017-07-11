Video: LG V30 Renders Surface, No Secondary Display In Sight

The LG V30 is one of the most anticipated flagships of this year, and renders, which are based on CAD designs, have just surfaced. Now, these renders, which are provided in both a video clip and the gallery down below, actually let us check out the LG V30 from pretty much every angle. The LG V30 will be made out of metal and glass, and resemble the LG G6 quite a bit, which was to be expected considering how well-received LG G6 turned out to be.

These renders are provided by MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks, and as you can see, a secondary display is nowhere to be seen. A recent rumor suggested that the LG V30 may ditch the secondary display, and sport an OLED panel up front, which would let the company incorporate some Always On Display features into the device, and thus eliminate the need for a secondary display. If these renders are to be believed, the LG V30 will not sport a secondary display, and its main panel will measure 6 inches, chances are that its display will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is the same aspect ratio as the one we’ve seen on the LG G6. A dual camera setup is placed on the back of this phone, as you can see, and a fingerprint scanner is, once again, placed on the back. The device’s loudspeaker can be found on the bottom, while its 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the very top of this phone. The device will measure (roughly) 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4mm, and wireless charging will be a part of the package, claims the source.

The LG V30 is actually expected to arrive on August 31, which is only one day before IFA in Berlin officially kicks off. The device will probably be available in more than one storage variant, and it will, almost certainly, be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, unless Qualcomm introduces the rumored Snapdragon 836 in the near future, then things could change. The LG V30 will probably include 6GB of RAM on the inside, and it will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, while you’ll be able to find LG’s custom UI installed on top of Google’s operating system here. Chances are that the LG V30 will sport two 13-megapixel snappers on the back, which is the same setup LG G6 comes with.