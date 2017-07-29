Verizon’s Churn Rates Could Surge After Q2 2017: Analyst

Verizon’s churn rates are at risk of rising by a significant margin in the coming months, some industry analysts said following the publication of the company’s consolidated financial report for the second quarter of the year. The largest mobile service provider in the United States reported a postpaid churn rate of 0.94 percent and postpaid phone churn rate of 0.7 percent for Q2 2017, noting how its phone churn is under 0.9 percentage points for the ninth consecutive quarter, which the company interpreted as a clear sign of strong customer loyalty. Some industry watchers remain skeptical about that claim in light of the fact that the wireless carrier’s top competitors all posted relatively low churn rates over the three-month period ending June 30, with Net Street Research’s Jonathan Chaplin noting how T-Mobile and other telecom giants in the country didn’t commit significant resources toward user acquisition in the past quarter.

The market analytics firm believes that the release of the Apple iPhone 8 lineup will prompt significant changes in churn rates across U.S. carriers, with T-Mobile and Sprint being expected to introduce a number of aggressive promotions that will likely convince a portion of Verizon’s customers to switch carriers. With the release of Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup reportedly being scheduled for fall, Verizon may still be able to maintain its low churn rates over the third quarter of the year but is unlikely to enter 2018 with comparable user retention performance, Chaplin suggested. Verizon’s financials for Q2 2017 also revealed a decline in revenue of 1.9 percentage points, with the company posting total wireless revenues of $21.3 billion. The firm stated that its performance in this segment is likely to improve in the coming months as more customers move from subsidized smartphone plans.

Verizon’s overall results for the second quarter of the year was still largely touted as positive, primarily due to 614,000 postpaid customers additions that beat street estimates by a significant margin, with the telecom giant’s shares rising by eight percentage points following the publication of its results on Thursday. The company still has a challenging road ahead of it if it hopes to bounce back from its recent issues that saw its market cap decline by 18 percent in the last 12 months.