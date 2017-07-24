Verizon Rolling Out July 2017 Security Patch For The LG V20

The LG V20 on Verizon’s network is now receiving a software update, and it happens to come with the Android Security Patch for the month of July. The update comes with the software version VS99515A and promises to fix a number of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in the Android operating system. The software package is being pushed out by Verizon as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update, so it may take a while before all devices on the network receive it.

As Android Security updates allow users to continue using their smartphones in a safe and secure environment, downloading and installing such an update should be of paramount importance to every user. If the update is ready for your handset, the system will prompt you to download and install it. However, you may also try downloading the package manually. In order to do this, simply head to the Settings app on your device and navigate to the “About Phone” section. Next, select “Software Updates” and tap the “Check For Updates” option. If the package is ready for your LG V20, the system will give you the option to download and install it. It is also advisable to be connected to a Wi-Fi network make sure that the device has at least 50 percent of battery charge left before proceeding with the installation.

The LG V20 is soon set to be succeeded by the LG V30 which is expected to launch on August 31. The 2016 flagship is equipped with a 5.7-inch QHD IPS LCD screen and a secondary ticker display positioned just above the main panel. The LG-made device is powered by the Snapdragon 820 SoC which comes with the Adreno 530 GPU, in addition to featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. On top of that, its storage can be boosted by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. As far as optics are concerned, two cameras can be found on the rear side of the handset – a 16-megapixel module and an 8-megapixel one. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel sensor. The LG V20 was the first device to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat and will presumably be updated to Android O by early 2018.