Verizon Is Offering Some Great Back 2 School Deals On Tech

Verizon is offering some great back 2 school deals on tech right now to help students prepare for heading into a new year of classes and cramming. This new promotion begins on July 27th, though not for all of the items as some of the promotional discounts will begin on August 1st. Starting this Thursday, Verizon subscribers (or those switching to Verizon from another carrier) will be able to pick up a Google Pixel on Verizon’s device payment plan for just $5 a month. That said, to grab this particular promotional price you will need to trade in an eligible smartphone at the time of purchase of the Pixel.

If the Pixel isn’t your thing, Verizon also has promotions available for both the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 which start on July 27th as well. For those interested in the LG G6, trading in an eligible phone will net you $300 off the cost of the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S8 falls under the same promotional savings, and both deals will need to either be set up with a new line switching from another carrier, or by adding a new line to an existing Verizon account with the Device Payment plan.

If you’re already covered on new smartphones, Verizon has deals catered to those looking for tablets, wearables, and other tech too. For instance, buying a GizmoGadget which is a wearable for kids that allows parents to track of their whereabouts, will reward customers with a $25 gift card to either the Gap, Toys R’ Us, or Staples. Adding the GizmoTab to that will change that $25 gift card to a $75 gift card, so the savings are certainly there for anyone looking to pick up both of those devices. Picking up a wearable or accessories for yourself is just as easy as you’ll be able to grab either the Fitbit Alta HR or the Under Armour Grip case for just $129.99 and $39.99 respectively. The last two promotions which Verizon will be offering are for the Mophie Powerstation Plus 6000 Power Bank for just $69.99, or the JBL Clip portable Bluetooth speaker for just $49.99, though it’s worth keeping in mind that these last two deals don’t start until August 1st. All others are available starting this Thursday.