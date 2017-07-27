Verizon Claims Pokemon GO Fest Issues Were Niantic’s Fault

Pokemon GO Fest, the month-long celebration of the game’s first anniversary, ended in a real-life event in Chicago that didn’t go quite as planned, and though Verizon had a heavy hand in the planning alongside Niantic, the carrier is saying that the issues were out of its hands. Players at the event reported a number of issues, especially problems getting into the game, and difficulties with fighting and catching Legendary Pokemon. What seemed to boil down to network issues due to the large influx of players in one place, according to Verizon, were actually server issues on Niantic’s part. Niantic has yet to issue a comment on the situation.

Verizon claims that it had worked hand in hand with Niantic to ensure that its network would be ready for the event, and even increased local capacity with pop-up equipment, similar to how big events like the Super Bowl are handled, and had representatives on-site to squash any network issues before they became a bigger problem. Verizon also claims that the network saw data throughput from other apps going through users’ devices without a hitch, indicating that the problem was indeed not Verizon’s network. Even with capacity enhancements, however, many thousands of users were gathered in one place, which could cause problems with even the soundest network settings. It is worth noting that no other carriers have stepped forward to disclaim involvement in the event’s problems yet.

Longtime Pokemon GO players should be no strangers to issues with Niantic’s servers. The company underestimated just how popular Pokemon GO would be at launch, making for a service launch that went down in infamy, with almost all players experiencing an inability to get into the game at one point or another throughout the first week or so of the game’s life. The game’s popularity waned, but Pokemon GO Fest’s final event still attracted huge crowds. Tickets to the event sold out in a matter of minutes upon being posted, and were being scalped for many times their face value near the time of the event. Many users even left their home countries to attend the event. Niantic has stated that fans will receive refunds for the tickets to the festival, along with $100 each in in-game credits.